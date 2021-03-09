The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

783 institutions hold shares in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), with 321.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 77.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.92M, and float is at 41.63M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 76.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.8 million shares valued at $3.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the TTD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 2.91 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.48 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $1.99 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is -15.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.00 and a high of $972.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $654.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 24.77% off its average median price target of $931.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.78% off the consensus price target high of $1074.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -164.18% lower than the price target low of $257.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $678.94, the stock is -16.31% and -16.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 11.01% off its SMA200. TTD registered 168.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $807.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $708.88.

The stock witnessed a -20.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.47%, and is -18.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.07% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $31.48B and $836.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.42 and Fwd P/E is 96.72. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 399.22% and -30.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $214.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Insider Activity

A total of 311 insider transactions have happened at The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 257 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Jeffrey Terry, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Green Jeffrey Terry sold 8,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $827.52 per share for a total of $6.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Paley Eric B (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $820.45 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14096.0 shares of the TTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Paley Eric B (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $880.01 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 15,596 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD).

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading 8.61% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.