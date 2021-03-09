Things appear to be looking up for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -7.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.18 and a high of $124.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $97.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.95% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.35% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.28, the stock is -3.51% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. AKAM registered 7.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.01.

The stock witnessed a -13.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.54%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8368 employees, a market worth around $15.27B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.40% and -22.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $829.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

1,137 institutions hold shares in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 95.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.80M, and float is at 159.32M with Short Float at 4.85%. Institutions hold 93.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.61 million shares valued at $1.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the AKAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.26 million shares valued at $1.5 billion to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 7.38 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $774.79 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 6.8 million with a market value of $714.1 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ahola Aaron, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ahola Aaron sold 1,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $92.92 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8030.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ahola Aaron (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $95.50 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8221.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Bonner Monique (EVP and CMO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $96.64 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 12,096 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) that is trading -39.32% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -19.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.28% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.