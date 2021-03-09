Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 96.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.42, the stock is -19.80% and 19.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.06% off its SMA200. MYT registered -16.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4170 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1153.

The stock witnessed a 40.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.22%, and is -27.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.16% over the week and 17.68% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $26.85M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.00% and -76.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 934.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.76% while institutional investors hold 11.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 10.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 76274.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the MYT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 42610.0 shares valued at $74141.0 to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 27623.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $48064.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 20649.0 with a market value of $35929.0.