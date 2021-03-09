What should you know before buying stock in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) is -30.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $29.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is -42.11% and -39.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -8.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.99% off its SMA200. SRAC registered a gain of 26.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75.

The stock witnessed a -48.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.25%, and is -35.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.68% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.87% and -57.16% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analyst Forecasts

.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), with 18.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.22% while institutional investors hold 584.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 11.12M with Short Float at 15.29%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 683 Capital Management LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $15.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the SRAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.71 million shares valued at $12.74 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund which holds 0.63 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $11.22 million, while Scoggin Management, LP holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $10.78 million.