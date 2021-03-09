Which institution holds the most shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

236 institutions hold shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 68.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.92M, and float is at 131.90M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 67.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 27.82 million shares valued at $94.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.07% of the SPPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.1 million shares valued at $41.26 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.59 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $36.1 million, while Armistice Capital, LLC holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 9.59 million with a market value of $32.71 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is -7.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 36.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is -12.54% and -13.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.94% off its SMA200. SPPI registered 13.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6964 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9924.

The stock witnessed a -14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.68%, and is -12.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 81.95% and -39.50% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turgeon Joseph W., the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Turgeon Joseph W. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $27975.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Riga Thomas J (EVP, COO & CCO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $3.73 per share for $18650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, GUSTAFSON KURT A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $3.73 for $14920.0. The insider now directly holds 437,134 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -15.01% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 0.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.54% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.