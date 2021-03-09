Which Institutions Own Shares In Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)?

135 institutions hold shares in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.55% while institutional investors hold 44.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.45M, and float is at 37.95M with Short Float at 12.41%. Institutions hold 39.65% of the Float.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $19.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKTS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 38.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.67, the stock is -24.29% and -20.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. AKTS registered 90.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a -35.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.95%, and is -24.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $575.56M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 210.37% and -39.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.50%).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $2.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 407.80% year-over-year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shealy Jeffrey B., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shealy Jeffrey B. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Denbaars Steven (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $13.40 per share for $93800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the AKTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Geiss Arthur (Director) disposed off 2,498 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $34972.0. The insider now directly holds 112,640 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 52.91% higher over the past 12 months. Plantronics Inc. (PLT) is 231.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -66.03% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.