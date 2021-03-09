Which Institutions Own Shares In Carvana Co. (CVNA)?

423 institutions hold shares in Carvana Co. (CVNA), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.82% while institutional investors hold 122.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.19M, and float is at 68.20M with Short Float at 25.43%. Institutions hold 119.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.61 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the CVNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.99 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.7 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $1.61 billion, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 6.01 million with a market value of $1.44 billion.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is 0.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.16 and a high of $323.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $261.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.35% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.57% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -26.94% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.19, the stock is -16.75% and -12.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -7.78% at the moment leaves the stock 17.11% off its SMA200. CVNA registered 265.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $281.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $238.51.

The stock witnessed a -15.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.82%, and is -22.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $42.89B and $5.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 988.40% and -25.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.90%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.50% in year-over-year returns.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 742 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 394 and purchases happening 348 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARCIA ERNEST C. II, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GARCIA ERNEST C. II sold 34,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $271.55 per share for a total of $9.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that GARCIA ERNEST C. II (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $280.91 per share for $4.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, GARCIA ERNEST C. II (10% Owner) disposed off 27,944 shares at an average price of $290.00 for $8.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading 51.96% up over the past 12 months. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is 265.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.03% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.97.