Which Institutions Own Shares In The Clorox Company (CLX)?

1,582 institutions hold shares in The Clorox Company (CLX), with 212.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 85.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.22M, and float is at 125.58M with Short Float at 7.99%. Institutions hold 85.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.32 million shares valued at $3.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.18% of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.97 million shares valued at $2.42 billion to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.4 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $715.64 million.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.68 and a high of $239.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $184.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.42% off its average median price target of $209.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.46% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $172.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.76, the stock is 1.62% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.26% off its SMA200. CLX registered 8.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $192.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $204.45.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $22.83B and $7.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.68 and Fwd P/E is 23.10. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $1.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynolds Eric H, the company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Reynolds Eric H sold 3,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $214.07 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15364.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Jacobsen Kevin B (EVP – Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 35,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $215.00 per share for $7.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15187.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Barral Diego J (SVP – GM, International) disposed off 9,916 shares at an average price of $200.19 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 7,005 shares of The Clorox Company (CLX).

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 152.57% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.79% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.