Who are the Institutional Holders in Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)?

171 institutions hold shares in Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), with 247.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 96.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.64M, and float is at 155.25M with Short Float at 18.85%. Institutions hold 96.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.71 million shares valued at $65.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the KDMN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.92 million shares valued at $61.93 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.82 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $40.73 million, while Avidity Partners Management, LP holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 9.57 million with a market value of $39.72 million.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) is 12.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDMN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 41.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is -4.28% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 8.45% off its SMA200. KDMN registered 1.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2693.

The stock witnessed a -4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.74%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $807.86M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.04% and -18.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.10%).

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $740k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 265.00% year-over-year.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Waksal Harlan, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that Waksal Harlan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $46811.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Schwalm Cynthia (Director) bought a total of 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.24 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31000.0 shares of the KDMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Waksal Harlan (President, CEO) acquired 12,600 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $49859.0. The insider now directly holds 136,945 shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN).

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -16.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.42% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 28.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.82.