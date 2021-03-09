Who are the Institutional Holders in Welltower Inc. (WELL)?

1,001 institutions hold shares in Welltower Inc. (WELL), with 692.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 93.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.34M, and float is at 416.70M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 92.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.37 million shares valued at $4.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the WELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.46 million shares valued at $2.81 billion to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.97 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $1.55 billion, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 14.0 million with a market value of $904.45 million.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is 11.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $74.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $70.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.97% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.39% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.42% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.23, the stock is 6.32% and 11.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 23.07% off its SMA200. WELL registered -2.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.35.

The stock witnessed a 13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.31%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $29.92B and $4.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.35. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.61% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAWKINS PHILIP L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAWKINS PHILIP L bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $52.94 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6642.0 shares.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading 37.25% up over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -14.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.51% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.