Who is the Top Investor In 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)?

251 institutions hold shares in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), with 6.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 103.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.56M, and float is at 105.64M with Short Float at 8.98%. Institutions hold 98.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 19.56 million shares valued at $853.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the ONEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 13.61 million shares valued at $594.19 million to account for 10.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.16 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $312.65 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 6.08 million with a market value of $265.47 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -12.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $59.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $41.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.92% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.27% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 23.54% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.23, the stock is -27.14% and -21.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -7.10% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. ONEM registered 61.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.92.

The stock witnessed a -30.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.37%, and is -21.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $5.11B and $377.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.87% and -36.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $116.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.50% in year-over-year returns.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mango Lisa A, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Mango Lisa A sold 8,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $45.07 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39101.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Lockhart Kimber D (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $45.04 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70434.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 4,102 shares at an average price of $55.38 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 39,101 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).