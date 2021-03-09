Who is the Top Investor In Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)?

348 institutions hold shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 106.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.80M, and float is at 75.65M with Short Float at 9.88%. Institutions hold 103.98% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.78 million shares valued at $622.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the AJRD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.56 million shares valued at $399.67 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Steel Partners Holdings, LP which holds 3.95 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $208.76 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $176.38 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.15 and a high of $53.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AJRD stock was last observed hovering at around $51.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.71% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.56, the stock is -2.72% and -3.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.13% off its SMA200. AJRD registered 4.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.25.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.04%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.26% over the month.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has around 4969 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.42 and Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.29% and -5.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $507.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORCORAN THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORCORAN THOMAS A sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $44.52 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -10.73% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -7.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.36.