Who is the Top Investor In Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR)?

192 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 92.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.10M, and float is at 47.71M with Short Float at 5.32%. Institutions hold 89.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.07 million shares valued at $576.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 49.55% of the CNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 16.74 million shares valued at $155.34 million to account for 13.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.25 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $30.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $29.9 million.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is 49.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.83, the stock is 18.26% and 21.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 63.39% off its SMA200. CNR registered 92.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.57.

The stock witnessed a 19.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.60%, and is 17.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) has around 20100 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $4.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.31. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 444.49% and 1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GGC Opportunity Fund Managemen, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GGC Opportunity Fund Managemen sold 385,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $12.52 per share for a total of $4.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that GGC Opportunity Fund Managemen (10% Owner) sold a total of 385,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $12.52 per share for $4.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the CNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Theroux Katy (EVP, Chief Human Res. Officer) disposed off 18,475 shares at an average price of $12.23 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 308,388 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR).