Who is the Top Investor In LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?

339 institutions hold shares in LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), with 5.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.00% while institutional investors hold 114.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.45M, and float is at 61.63M with Short Float at 17.02%. Institutions hold 105.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.63 million shares valued at $599.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the LPSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.98 million shares valued at $434.6 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.53 million shares representing 9.77% and valued at over $406.54 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $202.46 million.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -18.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $72.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $55.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.72% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.51% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 21.78% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.84, the stock is -22.28% and -21.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -8.50% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. LPSN registered 132.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.05.

The stock witnessed a -26.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.32%, and is -25.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1341 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $366.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 794.38. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.08% and -29.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.40%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $103.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.00% in year-over-year returns.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spinelli Alexander, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Spinelli Alexander sold 18,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $65.27 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $66.56 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20854.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, LOCASCIO ROBERT P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,663 shares at an average price of $62.09 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 354,308 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 26.60% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 52.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.97.