Why Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is 88.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $10.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMNI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is 0.09% and 17.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 66.77% off its SMA200. RMNI registered 100.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.17%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.65% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has around 1420 employees, a market worth around $797.39M and $326.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 417.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 275.68% and -22.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rimini Street Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $88.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI), with 25.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.50% while institutional investors hold 78.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.36M, and float is at 22.17M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 52.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adams Street Partners, LLC with over 23.69 million shares valued at $104.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.81% of the RMNI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Voss Capital, LLC with 3.15 million shares valued at $13.95 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.47 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $10.93 million, while Cannell Capital LLC holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $5.7 million.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mbugua Stanley, the company’s GVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mbugua Stanley sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $7.66 per share for a total of $10494.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2064.0 shares.

Rimini Street Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Winslow Daniel B. (EVP, CLO & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $7.51 per share for $75111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19363.0 shares of the RMNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Winslow Daniel B. (EVP, CLO & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.06 for $80639.0. The insider now directly holds 19,363 shares of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI).

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 8.38% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 88.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.81% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.