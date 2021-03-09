Why should you keep an eye on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)?

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is 13.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $21.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.99% lower than the price target low of $14.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.65, the stock is -17.93% and -8.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 3.22% off its SMA200. SCPL registered 71.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48.

The stock witnessed a -6.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is -18.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.90% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $582.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.24 and Fwd P/E is 15.99. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.90% and -28.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (183.30%).

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SciPlay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $145.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.70% in year-over-year returns.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), with 236.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 93.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.80M, and float is at 22.62M with Short Float at 7.23%. Institutions hold 92.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 2.99 million shares valued at $41.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.08% of the SCPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 million shares valued at $26.1 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.41 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $19.52 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $18.92 million.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Park West Asset Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Park West Asset Management LLC sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $13.90 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.21 million shares.

SciPlay Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $15.25 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the SCPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,450 shares at an average price of $15.25 for $22112.0. The insider now directly holds 2,628,259 shares of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL).