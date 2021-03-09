Why The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) is 28.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -10.50% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 2.23% off its SMA200. OLB registered -57.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.19%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.28% over the week and 19.84% over the month.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $40.51M and $9.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.59% and -61.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $2.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in The OLB Group Inc. (OLB), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.98% while institutional investors hold 14.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.85M, and float is at 2.10M with Short Float at 15.01%. Institutions hold 5.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 10393.0 shares valued at $51341.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the OLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2859.0 shares valued at $14123.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.