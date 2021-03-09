Yext Inc. (YEXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

207 institutions hold shares in Yext Inc. (YEXT), with 12.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.38% while institutional investors hold 87.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.72M, and float is at 109.42M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 78.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 17.97 million shares valued at $282.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the YEXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.54 million shares valued at $181.41 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.31 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $146.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.46% of the shares totaling 9.12 million with a market value of $143.38 million.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is -12.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $20.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.51% off the consensus price target high of $22.10 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.81, the stock is -23.55% and -20.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -9.26% at the moment leaves the stock -18.60% off its SMA200. YEXT registered -4.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.13.

The stock witnessed a -22.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.52%, and is -23.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.88% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $354.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.33% and -33.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.70%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yext Inc. (YEXT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yext Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $88.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Distelburger Brian, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Distelburger Brian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $17.98 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that CAKEBREAD STEVEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34767.0 shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Distelburger Brian (President & COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.12 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 3,183,653 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 24.44% up over the past 12 months. Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is 10.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.72.