3 Stocks to Watch: Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares are 8.31% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.15% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.72% down YTD and -8.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.40% and -18.30% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

1 analyst offering the recommendations for the stock has a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the QLGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommends buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.19. The forecasts give the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.1% or 68.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -310.00% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$7.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Kruger Kurt H, a Director at the company, bought 4,600 shares worth $15925.0 at $3.46 per share on Nov 23. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 QLGN shares valued at $11740.0 on Dec 29. The shares were bought at $2.94 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price is sinking -25.28% to $2.01 in the intraday trading session. The company’s opening price was $2.93 while its lowest price was $2.01. The firm recorded today’s highest price of $2.93. Its 52-week range is $1.00-$7.00. The firm has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares, while its market value reached $240,737,259.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is trading around $207.19 with a market cap of $59.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $222.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.96 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Payments Inc. (GPN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $756.21 million. This represented 60.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $44.2 billion from $44.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.31 billion, significantly higher than the $1.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.88 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Global Payments Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 475,526 shares. Insider sales totaled 510,547 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.94M shares after the latest sales, with 15.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 292.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Payments Inc. having a total of 1,196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 48.87 million shares worth more than $10.53 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.11 billion and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.