A peek at Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO): Who has invested in It?

30 institutions hold shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), with 517.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 21.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.74M, and float is at 14.29M with Short Float at 59.81%. Institutions hold 21.62% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 13.82 million shares valued at $49.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.42% of the MREO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boxer Capital, LLC with 6.23 million shares valued at $22.29 million to account for 6.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC which holds 6.03 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $21.59 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $15.11 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) is 8.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MREO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.37% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is 2.61% and 13.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock 37.43% off its SMA200. MREO registered 128.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4235 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8709.

The stock witnessed a 41.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.12%, and is -12.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.61% over the week and 13.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 463.77% and -17.43% from its 52-week high.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..