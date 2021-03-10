A peek at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who has invested in It?

60 institutions hold shares in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), with 8.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.62% while institutional investors hold 12.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.45M, and float is at 90.93M with Short Float at 8.49%. Institutions hold 11.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.91 million shares valued at $7.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the MARK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. with 2.48 million shares valued at $4.72 million to account for 2.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.78 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $3.39 million, while SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $1.77 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is 35.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.43% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.43% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -23.82% and -10.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 8.40% at the moment leaves the stock 36.59% off its SMA200. MARK registered 557.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8450.

The stock witnessed a -39.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.86%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $261.12M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 932.00% and -45.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (179.20%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $4.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,596.20% in year-over-year returns.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 166.43% up over the past 12 months. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is 180.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.