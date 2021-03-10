Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Volatility At 15.19%, Should You Add A Position?

88 institutions hold shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), with 14.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.60% while institutional investors hold 13.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 178.62M, and float is at 170.94M with Short Float at 12.59%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.08 million shares valued at $11.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.62% of the AMPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.1 million shares valued at $4.94 million to account for 1.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.24 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $1.97 million, while Willis Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $1.93 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is 0.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -15.05% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 8.84% at the moment leaves the stock 49.54% off its SMA200. AMPE registered 188.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2423.

The stock witnessed a -18.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.53%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.19% over the week and 13.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 416.13% and -46.31% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading 35.72% up over the past 12 months. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is -10.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.53% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.