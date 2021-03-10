Check out this: Celsion Corporation (CLSN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is 181.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -5.99% and 31.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing 16.28% at the moment leaves the stock 37.43% off its SMA200. CLSN registered 100.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9856.

The stock witnessed a 16.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 225.47%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.83% over the week and 17.45% over the month.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $134.38M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 364.58% and -69.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celsion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Celsion Corporation (CLSN), with 466.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 18.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.11M, and float is at 30.50M with Short Float at 6.81%. Institutions hold 17.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 million shares valued at $0.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.38% of the CLSN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.71 million shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Celsion Corporation (CLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) that is trading 63.48% up over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 25.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.73% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.