Check out this: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is 96.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.38, the stock is -9.33% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 11.74% at the moment leaves the stock 20.95% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -47.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4823.

The stock witnessed a 12.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.24%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.97% over the week and 16.95% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $96.72M and $68.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.53% and -84.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), with institutional investors hold 0.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.83M, and float is at 33.49M with Short Float at 8.08%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 78208.0 shares valued at $94631.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the TOPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 50295.0 shares valued at $60856.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Management Group, Inc. which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $36300.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 22153.0 with a market value of $26805.0.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.