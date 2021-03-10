Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $60.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KODK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -762.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -762.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is -9.30% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.48 million and changing 13.12% at the moment leaves the stock 13.84% off its SMA200. KODK registered 279.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.53.

The stock witnessed a -19.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.48%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.22% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has around 4922 employees, a market worth around $706.24M and $1.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 474.67% and -85.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.30%).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.10% this year.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), with 31.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.12% while institutional investors hold 34.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.80M, and float is at 43.71M with Short Float at 22.10%. Institutions hold 20.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.81 million shares valued at $22.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.64% of the KODK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 2.53 million shares valued at $20.63 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.87 million shares representing 2.43% and valued at over $15.23 million, while Coatue Management, LLC holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $9.16 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Philippe D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Katz Philippe D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $11100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that CONTINENZA JAMES V (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 46,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.22 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the KODK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Katz Philippe D (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $12400.0. The insider now directly holds 111,368 shares of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 54.27% up over the past 12 months. GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is 148.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.