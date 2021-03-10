Here are the top Institutional holders of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares

28 institutions hold shares in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), with 5.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 9.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.16M, and float is at 114.95M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 9.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sprott Inc. with over 2.44 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.02% of the AAU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.22 million shares valued at $1.04 million to account for 1.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $96962.0.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) is 40.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -17.50% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -9.28% off its SMA200. AAU registered 96.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7415 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7984.

The stock witnessed a -11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.96%, and is -12.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.86% over the week and 12.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 209.67% and -47.03% from its 52-week high.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 13.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.11% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.