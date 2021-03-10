Here are the top Institutional holders of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) shares

12 institutions hold shares in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), with 199.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 23.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.63M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 40.31%. Institutions hold 22.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $3.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the CYCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $3.06 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commodore Capital, LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $2.07 million, while Acuta Capital Partners LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $1.17 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) is -7.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is -9.04% and -8.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 19.17% at the moment leaves the stock 41.18% off its SMA200. CYCC registered -24.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.31.

The stock witnessed a -18.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.90%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.21% over the week and 13.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.09% and -62.55% from its 52-week high.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.86% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 15.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.6% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.