Is AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) a good stock to buy now?

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) is 61.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $6.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANTE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.77% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.77% higher than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is -16.87% and 13.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 27.90% at the moment leaves the stock 133.24% off its SMA200. ANTE registered 301.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 242.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5759 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8226.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 180.16%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.16% over the week and 19.62% over the month.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $56.97M and $25.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 463.54% and -49.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-146.80%).

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.10% this year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), with 543.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 4.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.57M, and float is at 4.84M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 4.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.43 million shares valued at $0.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.39% of the ANTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 12019.0 shares valued at $26321.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 10869.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $23803.0, while Simplex Trading, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 714.0 with a market value of $1563.0.