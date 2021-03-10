KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is 24.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $21.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $21.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $19.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.04% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -20.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.46, the stock is 1.89% and 10.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.8 million and changing -3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 40.89% off its SMA200. KEY registered 68.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.54.

The stock witnessed a 10.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.92%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 16826 employees, a market worth around $19.42B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.32 and Fwd P/E is 11.19. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.63% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $1.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

946 institutions hold shares in KeyCorp (KEY), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 84.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 968.24M, and float is at 965.26M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 83.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 108.45 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the KEY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82.43 million shares valued at $1.35 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 68.5 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 51.49 million with a market value of $844.87 million.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Trina M, the company’s Director, Corporate Center. SEC filings show that Evans Trina M sold 34,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $21.41 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84109.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Schosser Douglas M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 28,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $19.04 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29267.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Mago Angela G (Head of Commercial Bank) disposed off 5,957 shares at an average price of $17.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 160,397 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) that is trading 54.11% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 17.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.14% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.