Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 35.0% Upside

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.42 and a high of $43.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.45, the stock is 0.43% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.11 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -2.59% off its SMA200. PFE registered 7.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.93.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.60%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 78500 employees, a market worth around $191.09B and $41.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -20.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $13.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

3,161 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 69.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.58B, and float is at 5.55B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 69.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 447.96 million shares valued at $16.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 396.97 million shares valued at $14.61 billion to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 279.58 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $10.29 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 266.65 million with a market value of $9.82 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOURLA ALBERT, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BOURLA ALBERT sold 132,508 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $41.94 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78273.0 shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that SUSMAN SALLY (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 43,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $41.94 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, PFIZER INC (10% Owner) acquired 1,200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $12.0 million. The insider now directly holds 27,349,211 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 51.86% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 15.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.74% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 65.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.