PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Is Up 104.41% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is 104.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $2.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 53.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -5.38% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing 8.59% at the moment leaves the stock 23.09% off its SMA200. PTE registered 27.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2965 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0233.

The stock witnessed a 19.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.62%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.78% over the week and 15.94% over the month.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $95.47M and $8.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.36% and -41.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.70%).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolarityTE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $2.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 97.80% in year-over-year returns.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in PolarityTE Inc. (PTE), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.36% while institutional investors hold 22.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.76M, and float is at 28.72M with Short Float at 13.76%. Institutions hold 16.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.69 million shares valued at $1.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.81% of the PTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Castle Hook Partners LP with 1.21 million shares valued at $0.82 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.93 million shares representing 1.55% and valued at over $0.63 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $0.48 million.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seaburg David B, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Seaburg David B sold 31,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $1.09 per share for a total of $33986.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

PolarityTE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Seaburg David B (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $0.67 per share for $5714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the PTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Seaburg David B (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 31,032 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $31560.0. The insider now directly holds 919,792 shares of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE).

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE): Who are the competitors?

