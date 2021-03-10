Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – The -0.1% Downside Potential Remains

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is 30.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.94 and a high of $22.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.92% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.02, the stock is 2.59% and 12.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.41 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 49.75% off its SMA200. RF registered 100.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.36.

The stock witnessed a 11.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.99%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19406 employees, a market worth around $19.57B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.88% and -7.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $1.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

922 institutions hold shares in Regions Financial Corporation (RF), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 75.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 959.00M, and float is at 956.48M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 75.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.58 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the RF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 85.45 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 55.93 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $901.59 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 33.82 million with a market value of $545.21 million.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ronald G., the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Smith Ronald G. sold 56,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $20.23 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Owen John B (SEVP & COO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $19.04 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30187.0 shares of the RF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Danella Katherine R (SEVP) disposed off 428 shares at an average price of $17.22 for $7369.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 65.62% up over the past 12 months. BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is 87.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.8% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.