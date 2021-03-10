Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

36 institutions hold shares in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), with 7.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.38% while institutional investors hold 11.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.07M, and float is at 49.61M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 10.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.8 million shares valued at $4.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.24% of the SEEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. with 1.93 million shares valued at $3.04 million to account for 3.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.7 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $1.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $0.88 million.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) is 91.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -9.28% and 20.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 120.46% off its SMA200. SEEL registered 247.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 404.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9515 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4882.

The stock witnessed a -10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 199.01%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.78% over the week and 13.94% over the month.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $222.66M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 619.90% and -31.98% from its 52-week high.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.80% this year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.