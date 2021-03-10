Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Volatility At 20.27%, Should You Add A Position?

8 institutions hold shares in Sunlands Technology Group (STG), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 12.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.23M, and float is at 38.38M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 12.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 2.43 million shares valued at $2.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.62% of the STG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc with 1.99 million shares valued at $2.17 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 0.53 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Oxford Asset Management Llp holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.16 million.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is 5.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.24% off the consensus price target high of $6.86 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.24% higher than the price target low of $6.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -17.41% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock -23.25% off its SMA200. STG registered -53.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3347 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4358.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.16%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.27% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) has around 2880 employees, a market worth around $195.11M and $335.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.09% and -61.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (90.20%).

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunlands Technology Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $74.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.