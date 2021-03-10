Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

2,456 institutions hold shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), with 594.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 91.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.00M, and float is at 392.98M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 91.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.0 million shares valued at $14.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the TMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.5 million shares valued at $13.74 billion to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 15.98 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $7.44 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 15.78 million with a market value of $7.35 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is -3.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.21 and a high of $532.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $439.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.26% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 10.38% higher than the price target low of $500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $448.11, the stock is -4.85% and -7.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.27% off its SMA200. TMO registered 51.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $485.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $466.49.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.59%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $174.33B and $32.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.09% and -15.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.56 with sales reaching $9.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.20% in year-over-year returns.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lagarde Michel, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lagarde Michel sold 7,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $507.79 per share for a total of $3.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15775.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Stevenson Mark (Executive Vice President & COO) sold a total of 14,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $473.84 per share for $6.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53584.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Stevenson Mark (Executive Vice President & COO) disposed off 14,113 shares at an average price of $476.46 for $6.72 million. The insider now directly holds 43,892 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 73.00% up over the past 12 months. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is 37.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.