These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) is 123.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RWLK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -14.51% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 81.74% off its SMA200. RWLK registered 386.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7092.

The stock witnessed a -8.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.90%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.70% over the week and 19.18% over the month.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $103.07M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 619.51% and -50.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.30%).

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.60% in year-over-year returns.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.88% while institutional investors hold 10.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.37M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 10.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.39 million shares valued at $1.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.17% of the RWLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 1.05 million shares valued at $1.38 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.92% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 63.18% up over the past 12 months. Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is 51.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.