Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) shares are 16.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.29% or $0.88 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 21.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.08% and 4.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 16, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the NVST stock is Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as an Outperform on January 08, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NVST stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.00. The forecasts give the Envista Holdings Corporation stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.75% or 4.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.69, up 20.10% from $0.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 136,085 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 135,105 and 62,699 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 12,518 NVST shares valued at $0.5 million on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $39.78 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) was unchanged from its previous close at $2.69. Its market ‎capitalization arrived at $240,737,259. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its 52-week ‎low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.69 and it gained the ‎highest price of $2.69.‎

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ‎‎(SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. ‎The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary ‎Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of ‎Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

‎The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 ‎and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 ‎requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.‎

‎The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business ‎transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate ‎attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, ‎or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for ‎corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), on the other hand, is trading around $30.02 with a market cap of $52.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.31 billion. This represented 85.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $36.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.66 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.93 billion, significantly higher than the $5.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.75 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.50% with a share float percentage of 1.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 6.75 million shares worth more than $190.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Companies, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.27 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.