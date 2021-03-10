Vale S.A. (VALE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.55% Upside

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.32 and a high of $18.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.55% off the consensus price target high of $29.61 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 4.65% higher than the price target low of $17.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.01, the stock is -3.01% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.61 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 31.06% off its SMA200. VALE registered 119.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.28.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.90%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $88.36B and $36.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.94% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $12.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 500.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

492 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 102.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 19.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13B, and float is at 4.79B with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 19.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 216.64 million shares valued at $3.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.10% of the VALE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 126.12 million shares valued at $2.11 billion to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 112.1 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $1.88 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 62.97 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 97.96% up over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is 117.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.44% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 93.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.