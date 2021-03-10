Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) – The -2.0% Downside Potential Remains

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 74.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $26.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -31.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.81, the stock is -8.58% and 19.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing 14.90% at the moment leaves the stock 154.22% off its SMA200. VUZI registered 1239.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 260.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.68.

The stock witnessed a 26.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 275.53%, and is -30.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.70% over the week and 19.41% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $766.47M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1738.37% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $4.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 69.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.23% while institutional investors hold 17.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.84M, and float is at 38.31M with Short Float at 17.29%. Institutions hold 15.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 4.84 million shares valued at $43.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the VUZI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.05 million shares valued at $18.6 million to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.09 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $9.91 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $7.84 million.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INTEL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that INTEL CORP sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $11.51 per share for a total of $57.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading 34.37% up over the past 12 months. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is -13.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.01% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.