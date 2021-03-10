Which institution holds the most shares in Exelon Corporation (EXC)

1,202 institutions hold shares in Exelon Corporation (EXC), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 81.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 976.00M, and float is at 972.98M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 80.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.39 million shares valued at $3.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the EXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 77.16 million shares valued at $3.26 billion to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 75.36 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $3.18 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 59.85 million with a market value of $2.53 billion.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $46.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -22.15% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.53, the stock is 1.15% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200. EXC registered -0.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.49.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 32340 employees, a market worth around $40.68B and $33.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.84% and -9.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $9.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khouzami Carim V, the company’s CEO of BGE. SEC filings show that Khouzami Carim V sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8872.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -8.43% down over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -8.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.26% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.