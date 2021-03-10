Which Institutions Own Shares In InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)?

22 institutions hold shares in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), with 4.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 8.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.29M, and float is at 17.28M with Short Float at 23.83%. Institutions hold 7.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $90293.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the NVIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 59100.0 shares valued at $47871.0 to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 45778.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $37080.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 44070.0 with a market value of $35696.0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is 32.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.15% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.15% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -21.86% and -9.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -12.90% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -30.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3479 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0488.

The stock witnessed a -24.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.30%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.40% over the week and 14.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.08% and -60.22% from its 52-week high.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.30% this year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.