Who are the Institutional Holders in AMMO Inc. (POWW)?

1 institutions hold shares in AMMO Inc. (POWW), with 15.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.43% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.68M, and float is at 53.83M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.90% of the POWW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.34 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $0.33 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 89326.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is 92.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -17.18% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock 86.40% off its SMA200. POWW registered 424.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.89.

The stock witnessed a -11.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.99%, and is -17.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.54% over the week and 12.98% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $420.88M and $43.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 535.00% and -36.18% from its 52-week high.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMMO Inc. (POWW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $16.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.