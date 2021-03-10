Who are the Institutional Holders in aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)?

35 institutions hold shares in aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), with 531.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.25% while institutional investors hold 68.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.65M, and float is at 9.59M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 64.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.61 million shares valued at $6.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.86% of the LIFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.53 million shares valued at $5.93 million to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 0.84 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $3.27 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is 23.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIFE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 60.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is -10.45% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 10.11% at the moment leaves the stock 18.15% off its SMA200. LIFE registered 42.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0160.

The stock witnessed a -13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is 5.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $51.06M and $8.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.88% and -42.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,921.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Broadfoot Jill Marie, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 390 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $7.66 per share for a total of $2987.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9833.0 shares.

aTyr Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) sold a total of 778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $7.66 per share for $5959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8298.0 shares of the LIFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, CLARKE JOHN K (Director) disposed off 7,260 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $29113.0. The insider now directly holds 110,583 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE).