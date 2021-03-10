Who are the Institutional Holders in Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)?

69 institutions hold shares in Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), with 6.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.88% while institutional investors hold 22.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.38M, and float is at 27.69M with Short Float at 36.30%. Institutions hold 17.96% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.08 million shares valued at $45.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the BLNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 1.05 million shares valued at $44.83 million to account for 4.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $35.51 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $30.94 million.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -19.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $64.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.71% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.76% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.66% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.33, the stock is -19.82% and -24.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing 19.95% at the moment leaves the stock 77.36% off its SMA200. BLNK registered 1405.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 436.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.84.

The stock witnessed a -35.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.46%, and is -9.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.15% over the week and 13.60% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2646.40% and -46.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $1.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 132.20% in year-over-year returns.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engel Donald, the company’s Business Development Officer. SEC filings show that Engel Donald sold 46,113 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $48.81 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43000.0 shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Engel Donald (Business Development Officer) sold a total of 60,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $50.05 per share for $3.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89113.0 shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Engel Donald (Business Development Officer) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $54.87 for $3.29 million. The insider now directly holds 149,981 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 33.67% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.44% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.