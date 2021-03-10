Who is the Top Investor In Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)?

737 institutions hold shares in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), with 444.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 99.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.10M, and float is at 371.33M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 99.82% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.11 million shares valued at $2.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the DRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 46.56 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 12.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.02 million shares representing 10.17% and valued at over $1.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 21.29 million with a market value of $851.05 million.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is -2.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.19 and a high of $43.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.92% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.78% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.04, the stock is -3.33% and -2.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. DRE registered 25.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.03.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.24%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $14.27B and $993.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.74 and Fwd P/E is 54.91. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.98% and -10.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $250.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EITEL CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EITEL CHARLES R sold 3,719 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $41.48 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3209.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that SCOTT PETER M III (Director) sold a total of 5,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $39.94 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18352.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Anthony Nicholas C. (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 31,081 shares at an average price of $39.70 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 24,077 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 12.15% up over the past 12 months. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -3.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.