Why Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 5.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is -45.84% and -39.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 6.07% at the moment leaves the stock 3.97% off its SMA200. GHSI registered 17.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7999 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4611.

The stock witnessed a -44.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.66%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.53% over the week and 17.99% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $47.79M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.65% and -68.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.50%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.72M, and float is at 13.52M with Short Float at 6.01%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.51 million shares valued at $1.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 72395.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 54749.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 25824.0 with a market value of $64301.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.