Why Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) is 76.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $16.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIZI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.27% off the consensus price target high of $8.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -36.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is -36.27% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 43.81% off its SMA200. LIZI registered -16.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -40.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.06%, and is -23.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.59% over the week and 19.18% over the month.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $286.46M and $223.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is -36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.77% and -59.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $60.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.80% year-over-year.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), with institutional investors hold 2.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.11M, and float is at 22.37M with Short Float at 4.14%. Institutions hold 2.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atom Investors LP with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the LIZI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 26057.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 22561.0 with a market value of $87536.0.