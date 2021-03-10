Will Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is 140.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADXS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -14.54% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.01 million and changing 25.65% at the moment leaves the stock 50.77% off its SMA200. ADXS registered 14.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5306.

The stock witnessed a -19.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.09%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.39% over the week and 16.72% over the month.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $97.60M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 218.34% and -46.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.00%).

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.80% year-over-year.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Advaxis Inc. (ADXS), with 96.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 17.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.13M, and float is at 105.83M with Short Float at 5.05%. Institutions hold 17.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.07 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the ADXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.87 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.81 million shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $0.2 million.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by APPEL RONI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that APPEL RONI sold 2,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $1321.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10476.0 shares.

Advaxis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that APPEL RONI (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.58 per share for $116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12877.0 shares of the ADXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, APPEL RONI (Director) disposed off 399 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $267.0. The insider now directly holds 13,077 shares of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS).