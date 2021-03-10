Will GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $13.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTBP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31%.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is 3.76% and -17.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 28.85% at the moment leaves the stock 36.35% off its SMA200. GTBP registered 131.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.82.

The stock witnessed a -22.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.06%, and is 16.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.33% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 282.35% and -55.31% from its 52-week high.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.51M, and float is at 3.94M with Short Float at 0.78%.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times.