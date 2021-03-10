Workday Inc. (WDAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,001 institutions hold shares in Workday Inc. (WDAY), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.07% while institutional investors hold 93.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 241.02M, and float is at 178.01M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 92.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.05 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the WDAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.18 million shares valued at $2.2 billion to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.04 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $2.17 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 8.37 million with a market value of $2.01 billion.

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is 2.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.75 and a high of $282.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $231.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.85% off its average median price target of $272.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.33% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -36.62% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.92, the stock is -5.44% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 6.43% at the moment leaves the stock 14.71% off its SMA200. WDAY registered 72.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $251.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $229.34.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $58.08B and $4.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.81. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.23% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 149 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUFFIELD DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 200,124 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $249.88 per share for a total of $50.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Bozzini James (COO & Executive Vice President) sold a total of 4,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $225.53 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Fernandez Gomez Luciano (Co-CEO) disposed off 7,910 shares at an average price of $225.58 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 218,351 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 39.89% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 54.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.